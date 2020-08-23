Diamond River completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 111-1 treble 





By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained Diamond River completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 111-1 treble on Saturday when winning at Uttoxeter under Nico De Boinville.

Diamond River ran well throughout the 1 mile 7 furlongs National Hunt Flat race, gaining victory ahead of 66-1 shot Pounding Poet.

Spoof (7-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Sandown Park, Certain Lad (10-1) winning tip at York, and Diamond River (5-4) returned a 111-1 treble. A Patent paid £213.

Kipps (5-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran third at York. Sandown Park selections Barossa Red (2.40) and Gilt Edge (3.55) were non-runners. Statement (11-8) finished second. New Chapter (11-4) selected each-way finished fourth with Skybet paying four places.

