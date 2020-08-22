Charlie Hills saddles fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Spoof to victory at Sandown





By Andrew Atkinson

Spoof – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – gained a success under jockey Kieren Shoemark when booting home the five-year-old at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Spoof (7-2) gained a 1 3/4 lengths victory ahead of Tom Tulliver (18-1) with Zapper Class (12-1) third in the BetWay Casino Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Spoof followed up a win at Windsor on August 18, having previously won at Chester in 2018 and at Sandown Park in 2017.

