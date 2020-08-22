Certain Lad (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands Skybet Stakes Group 3 at York





By Andrew Atkinson

Certain Lad (10-1) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Skybet Stakes Group 3 Class 1 at York’s Ebor meeting on Saturday – with jockey Hollie Doyle chalking up her 49th win of the season.

Trained by Mick Channon – fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip Certain Lad backed down from 14-1 – gained a 1/2 length win ahead of Epic Hero (10-1) with Lord Glitters (10-3f) third over 1 mile.

Four-year-old Certain Lad finished second at Haydock Park in the Bet Victor Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park on August 8 and ran second of 22 at York in the John Smith’s Handicap in July.

Caption: Mick Channon: trainer of Certain Lad (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection won Skybet G3 Stakes at York’s Ebor meeting on Saturday.

