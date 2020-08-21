



By Andrew AtkinsonMick Channon teams up with in form jockey Hollie Doyle at York on Saturday with Certain Lad (1.50) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 3 C1 Skybet Stakes over 1 mile.

Ex-England and Southampton star Channon saddled four year old Certain Lad at Haydock Park on August 8 when finishing second in the G3 Bet Fred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes over 1m 2f.

Certain Lad ran second of 22 runners in the John Smith’s Cup Handicap over 1m 2f at York in July, when held and finding no room, prior to leading 1 furlong out and headed in the final 100 yards when beaten a length by Sinjarri. Certain Lad won at Meydan, France, in January over 1m 2f.

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Certain Lad ew. 2.25 Kipps (ew). 3.00 Beat Le Bon ew. 3.40 Trueshan ew; Pablo Escobar ew. 4.10 Politics ew. 4.40 Derevo ew. 5.10 Electric Ladyland ew.

