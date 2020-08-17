VETERAN MICK, 89, LOOKING FOR CHEF





By Andrew Atkinson

Veteran racehorse trainer Mick Easterby, 89, is searching for a chef to cook at his stables based at New House Farm, Sherrif Hutton, Yorkshire.

“I’m looking for a cook once a week – and also for a special occasion,” said Easterby.

“I do most of my own cooking – but it would be nice for someone to come and cook me a meal once a week,” said farmer Easterby, who trained classic winner Mrs McArdy in the 1,000 Guineas in 1977.

“If you’d like the job and we can sort something, I’ll throw in a few racing related extras too – I’ve plenty of tales to tell,” added Easterby, with over half of a century of the turf.

Kirkwall born chef Geoff McLaren, who lives in Kirkbymoorside, said: “Mick, I live up road from you and I can cook homemade stew and dumplings, liver sausages, mash, sea food, from fresh lobster crab and prawns.

“I am cheffing at moment – but do cook for elderly, near where I live. I could cook for you too.”

One of racing’s most beloved characters Easterby said: “Training ‘osses is me morning job. In an afternoon it’s time to relax. One way I unwind is to work on the farm.

“Y’see I’m a farmer at heart, and I have always been. I’ve lived on farms for all me 89 years – I don’t know any other way.”

To cook for one of racing’s oldest trainers email: enquiries@mickeasterby.co.uk

Photographs: courtesy Mick Easterby.

