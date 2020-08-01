Treacherous (7-1) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins Unibet Stewards Sprint Handicap at Goodwood





Dettori rides fromthehorsesmouth.info selection to victory at Newmarket

By Andrew Atkinson

Treacherous (7-1) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 16 runners field of the Unibet Stewards Sprint Handicap at Goodwood under jockey Harry Bentley.

“Treacherous is improving all the time,” said trainer Ed De Giles, after the six year old gained a 1 3/4 lengths win, ahead of Dream Today (22-1), with The Lamplighter (22-1) third.

“He’s not been overawed and relatively fragile – he spends most of his time swimming between races, now he’s fit,” said Ed, after winning the Class 2, six furlongs race.

Lightness (11-5) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the MansionBet EBF Fillies Handicap over 1m 2f at Newmarket.

Trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, Lightness gained a 1 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Dutch Painting (9-2) ridden by William Buick.

Senita (11-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second in the MansionBet Stallions Fillies Novice Stakes over 7f, behind odds-on 4-6 favourite Danilova, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick.

