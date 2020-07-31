Qatar Goodwood Festival pilot event cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns





By Andrew Atkinson

From the BHA, RCA and Goodwood

The Government has informed racing’s leaders that it has withdrawn permission for a pilot event involving customers to proceed at Goodwood on August 1.

The racing on Saturday will continue behind closed doors as it has on the earlier days of the Festival.

The Prime Minister is setting out the rationale for the government’s decision but we understand that concern about the national infection rate is the primary reason.

Goodwood Racecourse and the Racecourse Association have been leading work on the pilot event, with the safety of Members and all those attending as the most important priority.

Government and public health officials, national and local, have been briefed throughout on the plans and had approved the approach being taken.

We are clear that the decision to cancel is not a consequence of any concerns about these plans or the measures taken by Goodwood to keep attendees safe but relates to the changing national situation.

We are very disappointed for those who were hoping to attend tomorrow’s event and for all those who have worked so hard to make it possible for spectators to be present.

We will engage with public health authorities and DCMS over a rescheduled pilot at the earliest opportunity.

Adam Waterworth, Managing Director of Sport at the Goodwood Estate commented; “We have been led by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport throughout and whilst we are disappointed by the news, the health and safety of attendees, customers and staff is of paramount importance.”

David Armstrong, Chief Executive of the Racecourse Association, the RCA, said; “The RCA is very disappointed to learn that the pilot event at Goodwood Racecourse scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed.

“We understand and respect the issues raised within the Prime Minister’s announcement and have always maintained that public health has been paramount to any event, be it racing resuming behind closed doors or with crowds.

“The work undertaken by the sport, and especially the Goodwood team, to bring the safety protocols to life has been very thorough and detailed.

“It is worth reiterating there were no concerns with the protocols put in place by the sport and Goodwood Racecourse and we wish them the very best for the final two days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival which will take place behind closed doors.

The RCA will continue to work closely with Government to plan future pilot events to welcome back crowds subject to the latest public health advice.”

Image Facebook Qatar Goodwood Festival

The post Qatar Goodwood Festival pilot event cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.