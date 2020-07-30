LIGHTNESS TO LAND NEWMARKET WIN UNDER DETTORI





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori is up on John Gosden trained Lightness (1.30) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the MansionBet EBF Fillies Handicap at training headquarters Newmarket on Saturday.

Lightness, second at Ascot – when beaten a neck – Beverley and Kempton Park, should go close to land the Class 3 race over 1m 3 furlongs.

Senita (12.20) ridden by Rob Havlin and trained by John Gosden is selected each-way.

Oasis Prince (12.55) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Franny Norton is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the MansionBet 10 Get 20 C4 Handicap, over 1m.

Third at Beverley in a C4 over 1m in July, Oasis Prince last won at Yarmouth in June 2019, following wins at Haydock Park, Beverley and Leicester.

Famille Rose (2.05) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Andrea Atzeni is tipped to win the C2 European Bloodstock EBF Fillies Nursery over 6f, having ran second at Haydock Park in July and second at Leicester in June.

Rodin (2.40) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by William Carver is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the MansionBet C3 Handicap over 7f.

Three year old Rodin won a C4 at Lingfield Park in June and finished second at Kempton Park, over 7 furlongs in a class 4 race in July.

Katara (3.15) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Oisin Murphy, a winner at Kempton Park over 1m 2f, is tipped to land the C1 British Stallion Studs Listed Stakes over 1m 4f.

Withhold (3.50) is tipped to win the MansionBet C1 Stakes over 1m 6f. Trained by Roger Charlton and ridden by Oisin Murphy, veteran 7 year old Withhold ran fourth at Sandown in a Class 1 over 2m; won a C1 at Newmarket and a C2 at Newbury in 2019.

Amanda Perrett trained Zumba (4.25) ridden by William Buick is tipped to win the MansionBet C3 Handicap over 1m 4f, having been noted when finishing third at Sandown Park in July.

HAMILTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.30 Ocean Star. 5.00 Mutazawwed. 5.30 Medicine Jack (ew). 6.05 Cuban Affair. 6.40 Tarboosh. 7.15 Viceregent (ew). 7.45 Havana Go (ew). 8.15 Ambushamah (ew). 8.45 My Ukulele (ew).

The post LIGHTNESS TO LAND NEWMARKET WIN UNDER DETTORI appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.