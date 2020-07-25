Veteran Blue De Vega (5-1) – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info Newmarket win





By Andrew Atkinson

Blue De Vega (5-1) – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info – gained victory at Newmarket (12.30) on Saturday over Han Solo Berger (10-3) in the Godolphin handicap over 5 furlongs, under jockey Rossa Ryan.

Trained by Robert Cowell veteran seven-year-old Blue De Vega notched up a fifth career win, having last won at Chelmsford in August 2019.

Mark Johnston trained 2 year old Gear Up (12-1) thwarted fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection, Andrew Balding trained Henrik (13-2) ridden by Jason Watson at York (12.20) that finished 1 1/2 lengths second in the Skybet Novice Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Winning jockey Sylvester De Sousa said: “He’s just a baby. I wanted to give him a nice introduction – and he did that.”

