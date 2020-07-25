My Girl! Enable makes history under Dettori





Enable – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – makes history under Dettori in King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Quote: ‘She’s really trained beautifully for this race and is back in top order, there’s no doubt about that’ – trainer John Gosden

By Andrew Atkinson

Enable – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – made history under Frankie Dettori when becoming the first horse ever to win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes three times.

Six-year-old Enable (4-9) went to post a strong favourite against Ballydoyle duo Japan and Sovereign, trained by Aidan O’Brien.

The win on John Gosden trained Enable was Italian superstar jockey Dettori’s seventh King George victory, equalling legend Lester Piggott’s most victories for a jockey in the King George V and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

“She’s unbelievable. John (Gosden) has done an unbelievable job to keep her going. Three King George’s has never been done before – now we’ll try the impossible and go for three Arcs,” said delighted Dettori.

“It’s not surprising to see how good she is. I love her so much – my favourite girl!,” quipped Dettori.

Enable, who has chalked up eleven Group 1 victories has seen odds slashed from 9-2 to 3-1 to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp this autumn.

Sovereign made the running with Dettori sitting comfortably on Enable to go on and win by 5 1/2 lengths. Japan finished third.

“She’s really trained beautifully for this race and is back in top order, there’s no doubt about that,” said Gosden.

“We’ve been thrilled with her at home – I was expecting to see that – but life can be full of disappointment,” said Gosden.

“To come back from injury and win it three times and do it as a three, five and six-year-old – she’s some race mare,” added Gosden.

