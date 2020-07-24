Red rose victory for Eric in Yorkshire!





By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston trained Redrosezorro (5.30) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Doncaster on Saturday in the attheraces.com Handicap over 6 furlongs, under jockey Harrison Shaw.

Six year old distance winner Redrosezorro was noted when finishing third at Haydock Park in June. Redrosezorro also ran second at Doncaster last month and returned to the winner’s enclosure at Carlisle in August 2019.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections. 3.45 Credible. 4.20 Lost In Space. 4.55 Tinker Toy. 5.30 Redrosezorro ew. 6.00 Big Impact. 6.30 Alben Spirit ew. 7.00 Hibernian Warrior. 7.30 Nashy ew. 8.00 Dusk ew. 8.30 Almareekh.

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.into selections. 12.20 Henric ew. 12.55 Chairmanic ew. 1.30 Proud Archi ew. 2.05 Earth And Sky ew. 2.40 Telecaster. 3.15 Greenside ew. 3.50 Autumn Flight ew. 4.25 Big Lachie ew. 5.00 Bergerac. 5.35 Bay Of Whispers.

