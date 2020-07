By Andrew Atkinson

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy rode Method (5-6) to victory in the bet365 Rose Bowl Listed Stakes over six furlongs to complete a 61-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info Newbury treble.

Martyn Meade trained two year old Method gained a 2 1/4 lengths win ahead of Mighty Gurkha (6-1) with Roger Varian trained Imperial Yellow (5-1) under Andrea Atzeni, third.

