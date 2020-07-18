Guru (8-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection wins bet365 at Newbury





By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Guru (8-1) landed the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes at Newbury on Saturday under jockey Adam Kirby – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Backed from 11-1, Guru ran on strongly to get a nose verdict ahead of Sir Michael Stoute trained Maximal, with Legend Of Duba a further 3 lengths behind third, in the 7 furlongs race.

Graham Lee rode 22-1 shock winner JR Cavagin, the outsider in a four-runners field at York, when landing the William Hill EBF Novices Stakes.

JR Cavagin was prominent in the 5 furlongs race, and ran on to thwart odds on 1-2 favourite David O’Meara trained fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Nomadic Empire, ridden by James Doyle by a neck.

Trained by Paul Midgley, based at Sandfield Farm, Yorkshire stables, JR Cavagin finished sixth of eight over 5 furlongs at Doncaster in June, when never on terms with winner Ubettabelieveit.

Hollie Doyle rode Hugh Morrison trained Cosmic Prince (6-1) to victory at Newbury in the bet365 Fillies Novice Stakes over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

“First time on turf she travelled beautifully and gave a nice feel, having come a long way in the past few months and is a bright prospect,” said jockey Doyle.

