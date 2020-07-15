O’Brien star filly Love eyes Darley Yorkshire Oaks





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained filly Love is entered in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York in August after successful victories in the 2020 Qipco 1,000 Guineas and 2020 Investec Oaks.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien heads for York after sidestepping the 2020 July Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh.

Tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info when winning both the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and Investec Oaks at Epsom, Love goes to post in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 20 as favourite.

Looking further ahead O’Brien is planning to enter Love in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

“Love is perfect at present and we are thinking she is probably going to go straight to York for the Yorkshire Oaks – then onto the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe,” said O’Brien.

The Group One Darley Yorkshire Oaks is the highest rated mare and Fillies race in Europe, staged on Ladies Day at the York Ebor festival meeting, during August 19-22.

After winning the Investec Oaks, jockey Ryan Moore said: “She was exceptional and we always thought she was really good – she proved that in the Guineas.

“In the Oaks she took another step forward. She’s got a brilliant temperament, she’s a good mover – I couldn’t have been happier with her – and couldn’t have been any more impressive.”

O’Brien added: “She’s very special. The Oaks was only her second run of the year and it was amazing really.

“The Arc long-term is definitely something we’ll think about – everyone knows what three-year-old fillies can do there.”

