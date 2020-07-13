Brotherly love for ace jockey Cieron!





By Andrew Atkinson

Brittany Fallon, twin-sister to top jockey Cieron, was brought to tears after he landed Europe’s top sprint July Cup on at Newmarket on July 11.

“I’m crying – happy tears – I’m so proud,” said Brittany.

“It was a big day, it being my first ride in a Group 1,” said 2019 Apprentice champion Flat jockey Cieron.

“I thought Oxted had a big chance,” said Cieron, who walked the course, prior to the race, with his legendary six times former Flat champion jockey father Kieran.

Cieron shocked racing, when riding 200-1 winner Intercessor at Newbury after the return of Flat racing in June, following the coronavirus lockdown in March.

“Cieron saved 2020 – when winning on 200-1Intercessor,” said Brittany, 21.

Cieron, who lives with his dad, having grew up with his mother Julie in Wigan, said: “My dad has helped me a lot – he was going to move to America but stayed to look after me – I can’t thank him enough.”

Cieron, set to ride in America this winter after a spell there earlier this year, added: “I was just a passenger on Oxted in the July Cup. He’s a very good horse – who’s going places.”

