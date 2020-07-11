Yes Sir! as Alphabetical wins at Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

Sir Mark Prescott trained Alphabetical (6-5) tipped by the fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Betfred Handicap Class 4 race over 1 mile 4 furlongs, under jockey Luke Morris at Ascot on Saturday.

Alphabetical, backed from 6-4, gained a 2 lengths victory ahead of Andrew Balding trained Table Mountain (22-1), with Archie Watson trained Stag Horn (13-8) third, a further 12 lengths behind.

Spanish Star (18-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection was placed (*Skybet) at Salisbury, when finishing fourth behind impressive Charlie Hills trained Rewaayat (9-4f) in the Join Racing Now tv Handicap over 6 furlongs at Salisbury’s evening meeting. *Skybet paid four places in the 12 runners field.

Dillydingdillydong (6-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran third at Salisbury.

