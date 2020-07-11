‘Master class’ fromthehorsesmouth.info in Newmarket 2,145 accumulator





Yankee odds 3,750; Lucky 15 odds 3,779

By Andrew Atkinson

Godolphin owned Master Of The Seas completed a 2,145-1 winning fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator at Newmarket on Saturday, when landing the bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Class 1 over 7 furlongs.

A Yankee 11 bets returned odds of 3,750; with a Lucky 15, 15 bets returning odds of 3,779. Country 5-1, Establish 10-1, Indie Angel 11-2, Master Of The Seas 4-1.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Master Of The Seas gained a 3 lengths win over 7-1 chance Devious Company, with Seventh Kingdom (6-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection, third.

Master Of The Seas is top priced at 25-1 for the 2,000 Guineas.

