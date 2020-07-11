Country lands Newmarket bet365 Handicap





Willie Haggas trained Country, ridden by James Doyle, fromthehorsesmouth.info selection, landed the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday.

Country (5-1) was prominent throughout and lead entering the final furlong of the 1 mile 4 furlongs Class 3 race, gaining a 1 3/4 lengths win, ahead of Amanda Perrett trained Frontispiece (25-1) under Ryan Moore, with Future (9-4) finishing third.

*The funeral of jockey Liam Treadwell, 34, will take place at Arundel Cathedral in West Sussex on July 22, with a live stream at 10am, via the Arundel Cathedral website.

Treadwell died in June at his home in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth. A day of remembrance will be arranged for friends and family (date to be announced later).

The funeral is family flowers only. Donations can be made in person on the day, or via HD Tribe, Funeral Directors, 19 West St, Storrington, Pulborough RH20 4DZ, to be divided between the Ebony Horse Club, Brixton, and Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation.

