Summer Romance (9-1) completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 46-1 Epsom treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Michael Appleby trained Summer Romance completed a 46-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info

treble at Epsom on July 4, when landing the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, under jockey William Buick.

Summer Romance (9-1) backed from 10-1 gained a 3/4 lengths win ahead of Cloaks Of Spirits in the Class 1 race over a mile.

Safe Voyage (6-5) won the Surrey Stakes for trainer John Quinn, ridden by Jason Hart, and Love (11-10) was a winning selection in The Oaks under Ryan Moore.

Knowing Glance (22-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection in the C3 Investec Zebra Handicap over 7f finished fourth, with Skybet paying four places.

