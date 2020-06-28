Al Qaqaa winning tip under Jim Crowley at Newmarket





Midnight In Havana (6-1) placed at Newcastle

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Jim Crowley was successful on fromthehorsesmouth.info selection on board Willie Haggas trained Al Qaqaa (4-7), when beating Moomba (10-3) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Brian Smart trained Midnight In Havana, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Betfair Handicap over 7f at Newcastle, finished third at 6-1, backed from 8-1, under jockey Tom Eaves.

Rainbow Dreamer (15-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection finished *fifth, behind Hugo Palmer trained Caravan Of Hope in the Northumberland Plate on Saturday – landing a huge gamble when slashed from 8-1 to 9-2 favourite, beating Australis. *Skybet paid six places.

Caravan Of Hope, ridden by Harry Bentley, has been priced at 25-1 for The Ebor: “I had a great passage and got into a really nice position, one off the rail.

“The step up in trip has been perfect. I thought he ran a nice race behind Australis at Wolverhampton and fancied him to get the better of Australis this time.” Palmer also saddled Collide (third) with Cosmelli, fourth.

Wine Fight (4-9) was thwarted by Andrew Balding trained 20-1 shock winner Irish Tweed, ridden by Raul Da Silva at Lingfield Park.

