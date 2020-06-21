Eastern Sheriff fires 1,067 Lucky 31 fromthehorsesmouth.info five horse winning bet





By Andrew Atkinson

Eastern Sheriff completed a 1,067 Lucky 31 fromthehorsesmouth.info five horse winning bet, when landing the Bishop Thornton Handicap over over 1m 4f at Ripon on Saturday night.

Ridden by Paul Mulrennan, Eastern Sheriff comfortably beat Dark Heart by 6 1/2 lengths.

The Golden Cue (18-5) was a winning selection at Ripon, under jockey David Allan in the 6 furlong Warshill Handicap.

Selections, Stream (7-4) finished second, Spanish Hustle (11-1) ran on to finish third in the Sawley Maiden Auction Stakes and Thawry (20-1) ridden by Cam Hardie was squeezed out of a place, when a nose fourth in the Hartwith Handicap.

Richard Hannon trained Lexington Dash (7-4) ridden by Rossa Ryan won the Betway Novice Stakes; and Tom Clover trained Holy Kingdom (7-4) ridden by Dane O’Neill completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Newmarket, when winning the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

Magical Max (5-2) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second, behind Ivatheengine in the Betway Handicap C3 over 6f.

Michael Appleby trained Lacan (6-4) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip, under jockey Luke Morris, in the Unibet Handicap over 7f at Kempton Park.

Starfighter (7.25) was a non runner.

*The 5 horse winning accumulator returned odds of 250-1. A Canadian (26 bets) paid £1,051; and a Lucky 31 (31 bets) paid £1,067.

