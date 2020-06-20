STOTT SPURRED ON BY ROYAL ASCOT DREAM





Tearful Kevin Stott, former footballer-turned jockey wins Diamond Jubilee

By Andrew Atkinson

Tearful Kevin Stott, former footballer-turned jockey, gained his first ever winner when landing the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday on Hello Youmzain.

“The emotion was unbelievable and the credit goes to the horse, more than me,” said Stott after Hello Youmzain got up to beat Dream Of Dreams a head, with Sceptical a neck behind in third.

“I got a lot of confidence from Kevin Ryan (trainer) in riding out the horse and he’ll be delighted,” said Stott.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” added Stott, turned down by Spurs after trials at White Hart Lane, aged 15, citing he was too small.

Trainer Kevin Ryan saddled his first Group One winner in the Class 1 six furlongs race with four year old Hello Youmzain, following a Stewards enquiry.

Frankie Dettori was successful on board Campenelle (9-2) In The Queen Mary Stakes, Alpine Star and Palace Pier to complete a treble.

