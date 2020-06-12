O’Brien’s Kew Gardens to miss Gold Cup at Royal Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien’s 2018 St Leger winner Kew Gardens will miss the 2m 4f Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 18.

Kew Gardens (ante-post 4-1) was deemed a major threat to Stradivarius at Royal Ascot: “We wasn’t 100 per cent happy with him – so we decided to by-pass Royal Ascot,” said Ballydoyle trainer O’Brien.

Kew Gardens’ last outing was in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day in October 2019, in a race that ended Stradivarius’s 10 race unbeaten run, gaining a nose verdict.

John Gosden trained Stradivarius, winner of the Ascot Gold Cup in 2018 and 2019, is odds-on favourite to have a hat-trick tilt, after finishing third behind Ghaiyyath in the Coronation Cup on his re-appearance at Newmarket this month.

