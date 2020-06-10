Frankie Dettori geared up for Royal Ascot 





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori is all geared up for the behind closed doors meeting at Royal Ascot after the meeting was given the go ahead amid racing’s lockdown in mid-March, due to COVID-19.

“Royal Ascot is here and I am ready and looking forward to it,” said jockey Dettori ahead of the meeting during June 16-20.

“It will be a little different this year after the coronavirus lockdown but I hope that the people will enjoy the meeting from the comfort of their homes,” said Dettori.

American trainer Westley Ward had runner Flying Athena arrive at Ascot on June 9.

Michael Bell trained The Lir Jet has been quoted at 16-1 to win the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

Godolphin’s beaten favourite Pinatubo, third in the 2,000 Guineas on June 6, behind winner Kameko at Newmarket on June 6, is featured at the five day meeting.

