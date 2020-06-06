Dettori successful on tip Terebellum in Group 2 Betfair Fillies Stakes at Newmarket 





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori was successful up on tip Terebellum in the Group 2 Betfair Fillies Stakes, ahead of Queen Power by three quarters of a length at Newmarket on Saturday.

John Gosden trained Terebellum (10-11) priced at 10-1 for the Wales Stakes, cruised to victory in the Class 1 over 1 mile 2 furlongs, having been supported from 13-8.

Gosden trained Daarik (2-1) ridden by Robert Havlin, was a winning selection at Newcastle, when landing the Betway Handicap Class 2 over 7 furlongs, ahead of Vitralite, by three quarters of a length, with Red Bond third.

