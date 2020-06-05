It’s ‘Love’ for O’Brien in Sunday’s Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

AIDAN O’Brien trained Love, ridden by Ryan Moore, backed from 20-1 to 7-2, is tipped to win Sunday’s Classic Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket over 1 mile.

Love, who finished third in the Fillies Mile, is Ballydoyle based O’Brien’s only representative, following non-declarations of Peaceful and So Wonderful. O’Brien is bidding for his sixth 1,000 Guineas success.

Amongst the 15 runners going to post, includes Fillies Mile winner Quadrilateral, daughter of Frankel.

Quadrilateral, undefeated as a two-year-old, will wear a tongue-strap for the first time.

Group 1 winner Millisle, Cheveley Park Stakes winner, is ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy. Frankie Dettori is up on John Gosden trained Shimmering.

Qipco 1,000 Guineas runners and jockeys. 1 Boomer, Richard Kingscote. 2 Cloak Of Spirits, Andrea Atzeni. 3 Final Song, Pat Cosgrave. 4 Graceful Magic, Charles Bishop. 5 Les Hogues, Cieren Fallon. 6 Love, Ryan Moore. 7 Millisle, Oisin Murphy. 8 Quadrilateral, Jason Watson. 9 Raffle Prize, Mickael Barzalona. 10 Romsey, Tom Marquand. 11 Rose Of Kildare, Joe Fanning. 12 Shimmering, Frankie Dettori. 13 Summer Romance, William Buick. 14 Under The Stars, PJ McDonald.

15 Yes Always, Ben Curtis.

