Ghaiyyath lands Group 1 Coronation Cup at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Ghaiyyath landed the Group 1 Hurworth Bloodstock Coronation Cup at Newmarket on June 5, gaining a 2 1/2 lengths win, under jockey William Buick, ahead of Anthony Van Dyck, with Stradivarius finishing third.

“We’ve seen him at his best on a few occasions and could see William was in that rhythm – I was pretty confident he could maintain that to the line.

“I’ve always felt that we’re dealing with the finished article this year,” said Appleby.

“Ghaiyyath is a pleasure to ride – an amazing horse. On his day he’s very explosive, with great cruising speed.

“It was a good performance – incredibly genuine – and puts everything in,” said Buick.

Ghaiyyath, who recorded a course record time, has been cut to 8-1 from 12-1 for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and Eclipse.

Stradivarius is odds on 10-11 to win a trio of Ascot Gold Cup’s on June 18.

