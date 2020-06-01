



Quote: ‘Riding in the mask isn’t really nice, but we know the reasons behind why we have to wear them and will continue to do so’ – jockey Tony Hamilton

By Andrew Atkinson

Brian The Snail – tipped – landed the Betway Handicap over six furlongs at Newcastle on June 1, under jockey Tony Hamilton, returning at 13-2.

Richard Fahey trained Brian The Snail managed to hang on at the winning post – in a ding dong battle photo finish nose victory over Yousini, Wild Edric finished third.

“I was tight for room, but he has the ability, and he likes the all weather track. He is a nice horse,” said jockey Hamilton.

Jockeys – and staff – are having to wear face masks, protocol, due to the coronavirus situation: “Riding in the mask isn’t really nice, but we know the reasons behind why we have to wear them and will continue to do so,” said Hamilton.

The post Winning tip Brian The Snail – anything but! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.