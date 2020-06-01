Champ Oisin noted at Kempton





By Andrew Atkinson

Kempton Park sees racing’s second meeting return at Shepperton, Sunbury-on-Thames on June 2, amid COVID-19 lockkdown since March, with champion jockey Oisin Murphy and Ryan Moore noted.

Science (2.45) trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Murphy, is tipped to win the British Stallion Stakes EBF Maiden over 6f. Golden Bear (ew).

bin Suroor trained City Link (3.20) under Murphy is selected each-way. Murphy rides Mr Poy (3.55) (ew).

Nashy (1.00) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Moore is tipped to land the opener.

St Gallen (1.35) Lexington Law (ew). Spoof (2.10) (ew). First Receiver (3.55) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore.

Galsworthy (4.30) ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden. Singing The Blues (5.05) (ew). My Sister Jo (5.40) (ew).

