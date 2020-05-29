Haydock Park set to return





By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock Park are set to return to racing in June following the COVID-19 lockdown of meetings in mid- March across sport, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haydock Park are set to feature the Pinnacle Stakes (Group 3), Brigadier Gerard Stakes (Group 3) and Spring Trophy Stakes (Listed) on June 7, with meetings also on June 8 and 9.

Haydock Park were amongst a plethora of racecourses that saw the British Horseracing Authority suspending all meetings, with fixtures at the Newton-le-Willows track losing meetings.

Haydock Park lost the April Easter Family day meeting and the 2020 Flat season campaign opening meeting on April 25.

Racing returns on June 1 at Newcastle, with Kempton on June 2. Yarmouth, Lingfield Park and Newmarket are amongst meetings in the first week of June.

ITV4 Racing will return in June, with 21 races scheduled for broadcast during June 5-7. Thurles was ITV’s last broadcast.

Group races during June, include the Newmarket Coronation Cup and Qipco 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas; and Lingfield’s Oaks and Derby Trials.

Feature races. June 5. Newmarket: Race Five Handicap, Abernant Stakes (Group 3), Paradise Stakes (Listed) and Coronation Cup (Group 1).

Lingfield: East Grinstead Handicap, Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes (Listed) and Derby Trial Stakes (Listed).

June 6. Newmarket: Palace House Stakes (Group 3), Dahlia Fillies’ Stakes (Group 2), Newmarket Stakes (Listed) and Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1).

Newcastle: Washington Handicap, Sagaro Stakes (Group 3) and New Harrington Handicap.

June 7: Newmarket. Buckhounds Stakes (Listed), Barrow Handicap, EBF Pretty Polly Fillies’ Stakes (Listed) and Qipco 1,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1).

