Focus on Trainer: CHRIS GORDON





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Chris Gordon is looking forward to the return of racing in June after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in March.

“It’s good to hear that they are starting racing again on June 1,” said Gordon, based at Morestead stables, Winchester, Hampshire.

“From July our winter horses will start to come back in, to start their work again, ready for the season ahead,” said Gordon.

National Hunt trainer Gordon, who has some of his horses with retired trainer Henrietta Knight, said: “We have popped down to check on our boys to make sure they are all doing well – which they all are – and thoroughly enjoying their summer holidays.”

Knight, who began training in 1989, is based in West Lockinge, nr Wantage, Oxfordshire.

Knight trained triple Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate and the Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Edredon Bleu, who both won the King George VI Chase.

Knight also trained Calgary Bay, winner of the Dipper Chase at Cheltenham in 2009.

Somersby, winner of the 2012 Grade 1 Victor Chandler Chase at Ascot, was amongst top horses trained by Knight, 73, who retired in May 2012.

With the ongoing precautionary measures in place with the coronavirus outbreak, Gordon, 51, said: “Make sure you are all staying safe.”

