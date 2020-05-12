



Flights scheduled to return in July

Quote: ‘Passengers arrivals in both Spain and UK face 14 days isolation’

Quote: ‘Queuing for toilets will be prohibited on board, although individual passengers will be able to use the facilities, upon request’

By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair are scheduling to return to the skies in July – with 40% of the commercial airline’s flight set to resume.

Ryanair’s plans will be guided by relevant Governments’ restrictions being lifted in Europe, surrounding departures and destinations.

Flights arriving in Spain will see passengers quarantined for 14 days, mirroring that of passengers arriving in the UK.

Ryanair is preparing to restart 40% of flights in July, across 80 bases across the continent, following Covid-19 flight restrictions imposed in mid-March, during lockdown.

Ryanair’s plans reveal almost 1,000 flights a day – from July 1 – restoring 90% of its pre-pandemic route network.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryanair was operating 2,400 flights, daily.

Ryanair published a return to flying, advising passengers to check their temperature before going to the airport, check in online and download their boarding pass to their smartphone.

Travellers will undergo further temperature tests at the airport; must wear face masks or other coverings – wash their hands and use hand sanitiser in terminals.

Queuing for toilets will be prohibited on board, although individual passengers will be able to use the facilities, upon request.

Physical distancing at airports and onboard will be encouraged, where possible.

Measures include fewer checked bags and a deep clean of the aircraft – every evening – with chemicals that are effective, for more than 24 hours.

All Ryanair planes are fitted with Hepa air filters, similar to those used in critical hospital wards, according to the airline.

As a temporary public health measure, while EU countries emerge from their Covid-19 lockdowns, Ryanair will require all passengers flying in July and August to fill in details at the point of check-in of how long their planned visit will be, and their address while visiting another EU country.

This contact information will be provided to EU governments to help them to monitor any isolation regulations.

Ryanair chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said: “It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from July 1 onwards.

“Governments around Europe have implemented a four-month lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus. “After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work, and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs.”