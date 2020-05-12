



Quote: ‘I’ve been keeping fit running. But it’s not the same – I need a ball at my feet. I miss that’ – Monte player Dimitri

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos defender Dimitri Vasilev is eager to get kicking a ball again after the postponement of fixtures in the FFCV Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 during the coronavirus lockdown.

“We are awaiting news of the outcome of the season – which is expected soon,” Dimitri told The Leader.

CD Montesinos topped the table when the FFCV postponed fixtures, indefinitely in March, in their quest to return to the 1st Regional Group 8, following relegation last year.

“Only one team will get automatic promotion,” said Dimitri, who lives in Los Montesinos.

CD Montesinos maintained form throughout the 2019-20 season, under new coach Jesus Santander, with promotion looking likely.

“I have been keeping fit with exercise and running,” said Dimitri.

“But it’s not the same – I need a ball at my feet. I miss that,” added Dimitri.

“Everything was going well under coach Jesus and the team – then came along the coronavirus,” said Dimitri.

Confirmation is awaited if Monte are to be promoted, with the town celebrations mirroring that of promotion to the 1st Regional a few years ago, on ice.

“Now, we patiently await the news of the situation of the FFCV,” said Dimitri.

In Rojales conditions under which the federated sports activity must be carried out have been outlined by the Ayunmiento.

Federated athletes may carry out training individually, in outdoor spaces, twice a day, between 6am-10am, and between 8pm-11pm, within the limits of the municipal term, in which they have their residence.

Federated athletes can freely access those natural spaces in which they must carry out their sports activities, including the sea, rivers, or reservoirs, amongst others.

If the sport practiced involves animals, practice outdoors, individually, in the place where they stay, by appointment, and during the same period of time are allowed.

Athletes who practice modalities of adapted sport or of a Paralympic nature, may count on the accompaniment of another athlete to carry out their sports activity, if this is unavoidable.

In this case, the interpersonal safety distances will be reduced as necessary for sports practice, both masks must be used, and the appropriate measures will be applied to guarantee personal hygiene and the respiratory label that is appropriate in each case.

In general, the interpersonal security distance will be two metres, except for the use of bicycles, skates or other similar implements, in which it will be 10 metres.

The presence of coaches or other auxiliary personnel is not allowed during training.

The corresponding sports Federation will issue the accreditation to the athletes integrated in it who meet these requirements, considering, for these purposes, the sports license as sufficient accreditation.

