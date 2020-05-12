



Return to Premier League football kicked into touch – as players, clubs and politicians blow the whistle on an agreement

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

Money before safety – plans of a return to Premier League football have been kicked into touch – as players, clubs and politicians blow the whistle on an agreement.

A meeting on May 11 between Premier League clubs saw the majority voting against using neutral venues to complete the 2019-20 season.

And multi-millionaire players within the game – with safety cited – are against a return, at present.

With PM Boris Johnson telling the UK peoples to return to work, in the wake of COVID-19 cases easing, footballers are ruling him offside.

Spurs and England player Danny Rose, 29, currently on loan at Newcastle United, reportedly said: “I don’t give a f**k about the nation’s morale. People’s lives are at risk. It’s b******s.”

Rose’s blunt message is understood to be echoed by players, who feel money and politics is being prioritised – over wellbeing – a complaint lodged with their union, the PFA.

Games, if they return, will be played behind closed doors at neutral venues – but key workers, including ambulance staff, would have to be in attendance, in case of any emergencies arising.

This alone is deemed not right, when needed to work alongside colleagues who remain at large in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The UK Government have sanctioned the return of elite sport behind closed doors from June 1.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he believes it is too early for the Premier League to be planning a resumption of the season – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayor’s office says the league should resume: “When it is safe to do so.”

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Spurs and West Ham United play in the capital.

Liverpool topped the Premier League by 25 points, with nine games remaining, when the league was suspended in March.

There has been talk touted of tv companies wanting £340m returned by Premier League clubs.

UEFA had set a deadline of May 25 for a Project Restart plan. An extension is now being looked at.

Germany’s Bundesliga is set to return over the weekend of May 16-17, as reported by The Leader.

Premier League clubs are scheduled to meet again on May 18.