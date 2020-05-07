



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos weekly Market returns on May 8 after weeks of closure following the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

As part of Phases brought in by the Government on May 4, Phase 0 will see the return of the popular Friday afternoon market in the Vega Baja area of Los Montesinos hamlet.

“The Los Montesinos market will resume on May 8 with the sale of fruit and vegetables only at present,” said a spokesperson from the Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos.

Strict measures are in place (see instructions below) with the market being located in the plaza, next to the town hall.

Los Montesinos follow in the footsteps of San Fulgencio and Orihuela, amongst other towns, who have returned to weekly markets this month for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March.