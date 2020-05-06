



By Andrew Atkinson

Snooker star Willie Thorne remains in hospital after undergoing a heart scan on May 5 in the latest saga following his diagnosis of leukaemia.

Thorne, 66, remains in Torrevieja hospital, Alicante, having undergone heart and MRI scans on Tuesday.

“The doctor has said that they will definitely not even consider him going home, in the short term, and will review that on Friday,” said close friend Julie O’Niell.

“Willie is struggling a little with his depression, so words of encouragement and positivity are most appreciated,” said O’Neill.

Thorne, who has gout in a leg, was rushed to hospital on Saturday, and has since had three blood transfusions: “I spoke to Willie on Tuesday and he was having yet another blood transfusion.

“Where the gout was in his leg, it appears he has ripped some tendons and has some kind of infection in his leg.

“Which, with his leukaemia, is not a good thing to have. I have every faith in Torrevieja hospital and have a firm belief they’re doing all they can,” said O’Neill.

“Torrevieja hospital have been voted the best hospital in the world, so I guess being stuck here may have worked out in his favour,” said O’Neill.

Leicester born Thorne, living in Villamartin, was diagnosed with leukaemia in March, and a GoFundMe page has been set up by O’Neill and golfing friend Mark Roe, in a bid to raise €30,000.

You can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/willie-thorne-recovery

“I would like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone that has sent emails, messages and well wishes.

“To the people sending some amazing suggestions, I thank you for your thoughts and consideration,” said O’Neill.

Bankrupt Thorne has suffered with gambling issues in the past, and some people have suggested that funds raised will be filtered away by him, at the bookies.

“After reading some comments and remarks I would like to reiterate that the funds raised are being managed by myself and Mark Roe,” said O’Neill.

Thorne has a carer and has payments to make for medication and treatment: “It is ensured that the funds raised we will pay for the costs, on his behalf.

“We believe it is the best way to deal with this, as with his medications and treatments, sometimes Willie is not in a coherent state.

“Therefore it is in his best interests that we take responsibility of that for him,” said O’Neill.