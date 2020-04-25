Philip’s a ‘Good Egg’!





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Philip Kirby was a ‘cut’ above the rest – when he took up the ‘Raw Egg Challenge’ – at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

“I don’t really like cooked eggs! – so I don’t know how I’ll go on – but I’ll try my best,” said Philip.

Sporting a new haircut, he cracked open one egg into a glass and a generous slug of whisky into another in the raw egg challenge.

“It was better than I thought it would be – Grand!,” shimmered Philip, after downing the raw egg – followed by the whisky!

Good luck to those nominated as Phil completes the raw egg challenge Posted by Philip Kirby Racing on Friday, 24 April 2020

Philip Kirby: Raw Egg Challenge. Photographs and video courtesy: Philip Kirby Racing.

