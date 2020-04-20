



‘I love being Cuban and wouldn’t change it for the world. I love my culture and my people’.

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

The Voice UK semi-finalist Lucy Calcines is eyeing stardom after being under the wing of Will.i.am the Black Eyed Peas American rapper, singer, songwriter and recording artist.

“Being on Team Will is amazing,” said Lucy, speaking exclusively to The Leader.

Lucy took time out of her whirlwind schedule in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, that has seen The Voice UK semi-finals and final temporary postponed.

Lucy, who auditioned in front of Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor, said: “I am so happy that I picked Will, because he is such a creative individual.

“Will has helped me with my vision, as an artist, so I’m really grateful for that.”

Lucy, 18, raised in the Canary Islands, where her parents reside, said: “They are the biggest influence in my career. They’re both musicians – I’ve grown up watching them.

“Stylistically I would say I am drawn to pop music, so I am very inspired by artistes, such as Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, or Justin Bieber.

“However, I also find inspiration in Latin music – because of my culture – and I look up to artists such as J Balvin or Anitta.”

Lucy, who has met celebrities, including Charlie Puth, Little Mix, and Joe Jonas, among others, said: “I would really like to meet some of the artistes I look up – like Ariana Grande or J Balvin.”

Lucy, whose parents are from Havana, Cuba, said: “I have been singing since I’ve been conscious.

“I never really had a different dream. I guess growing up in a musical environment pushed me to pursue a career in the music industry.

“Cuba is a beautiful country – full of culture and music.

“I love being Cuban and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love my culture and my people.” *Photographs: courtesy Lucy Calcines.

*IN Part 2 of Lucy Calcines exclusive interview she speaks about University Graduation, recording, producing and filming; behind the scenes of The Voice UK – and future ambitions.

