



After three days of declines, deaths from coronavirus in Spain have once again increased. There have been 619 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 16,972. Daily infections have also increased to 166,019 although with 4,167 new cases the figure shows a reduction of almost 800 from the previous day.

VALENCIA COMMUNITY

The Community records 263 new cases of coronavirus and 20 more deaths on Easter Sunday

The discharge of patients continues to increase, with 335 more than yesterday (2,624 in total).

Since the pandemic began, there are now 8,841 positive cases, with 1,447 people admitted to hospitals across the Community, 320 of them in the ICU

Valencia has registered 263 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 20 deaths and 335 patient discharges since the last update on Saturday. Easter Sunday, record the number of infections at 8,841 (1,476 of them health workers), with 838 deaths and 2,624 discharges .

The figures were released this Sunday by the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal, in her daily statement to the press.

The data issued this Sunday shows 263 new positive cases have been detected, bringing the total number to 8,841, of which 1,447 are in hospital and 320 of them in ICU .

Of the 263 new positive cases, 35 are in the province of Castellón, 140 in Alicante and 88 in Valencia. Thus, of the 8,841 total positive cases, 1,089 are in the province of Castellón (232 hospitalized, 41 of them in the ICU), 3,133 in Alicante (420 hospitalized and 121 of them in the ICU), and 4,614 in Valencia province (795 hospitalized and 158 of them in the ICU). In addition, there are five cases that have not yet been assigned.

The number of Healthcare professionals who have tested positive in total is 1,476: 182 in the province of Castellón, 591 in Alicante and 703 in the province of Valencia. 385 people have already been discharged.

Until this Sunday, there have been a total of 838 deaths in the Valencian Community, 20 more than those confirmed on Saturday : 103 in the province of Castellón, 331 in Alicante and 404 in Valencia.

There have been a total of 2,624 discharges, 335 more since Saturday’s update: 246 in the province of Castellón, 990 in the province of Alicante and 1,388 in the province of Valencia.

In nursing homes, there are currently positive cases in 101 centres (14 in the province of Castellón, 24 in the province of Alicante and 63 in the province of Valencia). 1,138 residents and 267 workers have tested positive. Additionally, 259 residents have died.

A total of 18 residences of the Community are under active surveillance of the Ministry of Health: four in the province of Castellón, five in Alicante and nine in Valencia.