



Despite being told that they were for his information only the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has released details of the cases of COVID-19 at the Torrevieja Hospital.

It is understood that the figure were released by the Generalitat on Friday but with the specific instruction that they were not to be made public. “They asked us to keep the information to ourselves, but, like other mayors, I believe that this data should be in the public domain,” said Dolón, who, along with other local mayors has repeatedly asked for the data from the Valencian Department of Health.

Dolon confirmed that there are 219 positive cases of COVID-19, although not all have been admitted to hospital as some remain isolated in their homes. There is also a small number being cared for in local Nursing Homes.

This is what the mayor had to say about the number of coronavirus cases locally. Posted by Kevin Reardon on Friday, 10 April 2020

Unfortunately 19 people from Torrevieja have died from the coronavirus: “On behalf of the Government Team, we convey our deepest condolences to their families,” the mayor said.

This weekend there are less than 50 patients in the Torrevieja Hospital and there will no doubt be discharges during the coming days: “The situation is improving and the curve is moving down, the health workers from the Torrevieja Health Department have given us a reassuring messages as they tell us that the situation locally and in the hospital is well under control.”