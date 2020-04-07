Equestrian support for NHS





Eventing World Champions Ros Canter, Zara Tindall. Olympic Gold Medallists Carl Hester and Scott Brash backing Equestrian Relief to support NHS.

SIR Anthony McCoy, Frankie Dettori among jockeys offering support

Andrew Atkinson reports.

Eventing World Champions Ros Canter and Zara Tindall, and Olympic Gold Medallists Carl Hester and Scott Brash, are backing Equestrian Relief, a major fundraising initiative launched by the team behind Bolesworth and Liverpool International Horse Shows.

“I am super excited that I will be taking part in Plankety Plank and Bake Off Easter Showstopper all in aid of Equestrian Relief,” said Dettori.

“It is going to be great fun, however we are all very competitive so I can’t wait to get started – so please make sure you support us!,” added Flat jockey Italian superstar Dettori.

Equestrian Relief is an urgent fundraising campaign to raise money and change lives, with donations going directly to support the efforts of the wonderful work being carried out by the NHS.

Nina Barbour, Bolesworth Managing Director, said: “Our priority is to unite the horse world to support our health workers and our goal is to raise a sum of money that will make a real difference.

“All donations will go directly to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Crisis Fund – supporting NHS staff and volunteers on the frontline as they work under pressure and in the most challenging of circumstances.

“We have already got some fabulous sponsors on-board – including long standing Bolesworth supporters Equerry, Equitop and Horse Scout – who have all made generous contributions to get us started.”

Zara Tindall said: “It’s a very challenging time for the equestrian community right now with so many people affected in so many ways.

“Being a high-risk activity, we also have a responsibility to minimise the impact on the NHS who are valiantly working to support the nation and save lives.

“Taking part in Equestrian Relief and knowing that donations are going directly to help NHS workers on the frontline makes it a no-brainer for me. I am happy to be part of this campaign and look forward to seeing just how much we can raise.”

Scott Brash said: “All over the country we are coming together to support the phenomenal NHS staff during these very challenging times.

“As a strong equestrian community, we must stay united in the battle against Covid19 and we are hopeful that Equestrian Relief can make a huge impact in raising funds directly to support those who are putting their own lives at risk to help others.

“Let the challenges commence and please make sure you support us and give what you can to this incredible cause.”

Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, said: “Every person on our team and NHS teams throughout the country, are playing a vital role in being there for others during this emergency.

“Please join in with the Equestrian Relief team effort by showing your appreciation, gratitude and solidarity for our NHS workers who are responding heroically to the biggest challenge the NHS has ever faced.”

To donate and for details of the Equestrian Relief campaign visit www.equestrianrelief.com

Liverpool International Horse Show channels and information at www.equestrianrelief.com

