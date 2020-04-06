



About 65 tons of medical equipment arrived today purchased by the Consell from China

The cargo includes more than 200,000 protective suits

About 65 tons of medical equipment in the fourth plane chartered by the Consell from China

Shortly after noon on Monday, the fourth plane chartered by the Generalitat, an Antonov A124 from the Volga-Dnepr airlines, arrived at Manises Airport. The aircraft flew in from Shenzhen (China), after a stopover in Moscow.

The aircraft was carrying 65 tons of medical equipment. It is the first time that a complete aircraft full of equipment has arrived specifically for the Valencian Community, all previous charters having been shared.

The aircraft is carrying half a million surgical masks, 994,450 gloves, 216,860 maximum protection overalls and 60,000 protective glasses. In this fourth shipment, part of an operation named “Silk Road”, protective overalls and gowns have been prioritised, one of the most sought after items asked for by health personnel.

The 65 tons of equipment on this flight add to the almost million masks and other safety material, that arrived in Zaragoza and Barcelona last Tuesday, and the 3,800,000 masks, 5,000 protective overalls and 200,000 gloves that arrived at the same location later in the week. To this must be added the numerous donations from companies and individuals that has already been made available to the health authorities .

There have also been donations of 22 non-invasive respirators by the INDITEX company and 49 non-invasive respirators donated by BBVA