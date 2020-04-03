FOCUS on Assistant trainer: Simon Olley

  • Simon Olley is the lynchpin of Green Oaks. The hardest working assistant trainer in the business – Philip Kirby

Assistant trainer Simon Olley is a grafter and key cog in the success of trainer Philip Kirby racing stables, based at Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire.

“Simon Olley is the lynchpin of Green Oaks – and the hardest working assistant trainer in the business,” said Philip.

Simon who celebrated his birthday on April 2 was up at dawn and working alongside Philip and the rest of the team.

Simon Olley: Assistant trainer to Philip Kirby.

Simon joined ‘Team Kirby’ along with his wife Sarah, who both previously worked for National Hunt legendary jockey and trainer Jonjo O’Neill.

“Simon brought a wealth of experience when arriving here from Jonjo’s,” said Philip.

“Simon plays a huge part in the yard, taking charge of numerous tasks, including feeding and arranging the riding-out board alongside me. And making sure each horse’s requirements are met,” said Philip, whose stable stars include Lady Buttons and Top Ville Ben.

Stable jockey Tommy Dowson said: “Simon Olley knows every horse – better than everybody – Phil has a very good team of staff.”

Philip, digging deep, quipped: “Simon is a first class horseman – I might just buy him a pint for his birthday!”.

