FOCUS on Assistant trainer: Simon Olley

By Andrew Atkinson

Assistant trainer Simon Olley is a grafter and key cog in the success of trainer Philip Kirby racing stables, based at Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire.

“Simon Olley is the lynchpin of Green Oaks – and the hardest working assistant trainer in the business,” said Philip.

Simon who celebrated his birthday on April 2 was up at dawn and working alongside Philip and the rest of the team.

Simon joined ‘Team Kirby’ along with his wife Sarah, who both previously worked for National Hunt legendary jockey and trainer Jonjo O’Neill.

“Simon brought a wealth of experience when arriving here from Jonjo’s,” said Philip.

“Simon plays a huge part in the yard, taking charge of numerous tasks, including feeding and arranging the riding-out board alongside me. And making sure each horse’s requirements are met,” said Philip, whose stable stars include Lady Buttons and Top Ville Ben.

Stable jockey Tommy Dowson said: “Simon Olley knows every horse – better than everybody – Phil has a very good team of staff.”

Philip, digging deep, quipped: “Simon is a first class horseman – I might just buy him a pint for his birthday!”.

