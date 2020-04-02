



Eddie Large, 78, best known for his comedy double act Little and Large, with Syd Little, dies after contracting COVID-19 in hospital

By Andrew Atkinson Breaking news

Eddie Large, best known for his comedy double act Little and Large, with Syd Little, has died after contracting COVID-19 in hospital.

“I am devastated to have lost not just my comedy partner of 60 years, but my friend of 60 years,” said Syd Little.

Ryan McGinnis, his son, said: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning (April 2).

“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.”

Eddie Large, real name Edward McGinnis, was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in a comedy duo act, during the 1970-80s, winning talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1971.

Agent Peter Mansfield said the comedian’s family had not been able to sit in the room with him at Southmead Hospital, in Bristol.

“His family were very sad not to be able to be in the same room as him, touching him, in the last week, because of coronavirus,” said Mansfield.

Jason Manford tweeted: “So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie.”

Little Britain’s Matt Lucas also paid tribute: “Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing.” Paul Chuckle remembered Large as a “funny and lovely man”.

Eddie Large is survived by his wife, Patsy, and three children.