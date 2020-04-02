A RIGHT ‘RUM’ DO!

‘Rummy’ head-to-head against ‘Tiger’, is the one everyone wants to see, moreso than the 2020 Virtual Grand National

Virtual Grand National fun tips:

  1. Definitely Red
  2. Alpha Des Obeaux
  3. Potters Corner
  4. Tiger Roll
  5. Kimberlite Candy

The Virtual Grand National 40 runners and riders have been announced for Saturday, April 4 in the wake of the Randox Health £1m NH showcase race being cancelled, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With two-times winner Tiger Roll lumping 11st 10lb top weight, with jockey Davy Russell in the virtual saddle, will the Gordon Elliott trained horse complete a consecutive trio of victories?

Tiger Roll: Head-to-head with Rummy.
Top Ville Ben, trained by Philip Kirby, under Tommy Dowson, will see both horse and jockey tuning into ITV 5.00pm (UK).

“They better not unseat me!,” quipped Dowson, unseated just once, approaching 200 rides.

Definitely Red could prove worthy of a virtual each-way flutter – having been heavily backed in the real world of horseracing. Will virtual be on form?

Champion NH jockey Richard Johnson is also worth a virtual each-way punt, up on Alpha Des Obeaux.

Other ‘fun virtual each-way punts’ are Potters Corner and Kimberlite Candy.

There will also be a Virtual race of Champions, featuring dual winners RED RUM and Tiger Roll, amongst NH legends.

The virtual Champion race selection is Red Rum.

All bets placed at leading Bookies will see revenue donated profits going to charity in supporting the NHS.

The Virtual Grand National, using CGI technology and algorithms. BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “The virtual Grand National will be the closest we can get to creating one of those moments when we can all come together in celebration.

Red Rum: Aintree Grand National hero. Virtual tip.
“Not just for the world’s greatest sporting events, but for the NHS heroes working on the front line to keep us all safe.

“I am delighted that our members are to support the national effort to combat Covid-19 by contributing all of their race profits to NHS Charities Together. The big winner will be our NHS.”

It has been agreed with NHS Charities Together that stakes will be limited to £10, per horse, per customer. Or £10 each-way, per horse. The Tote will provide a Pool on the race and donate profits to charity.

VIRTUAL  GRAND NATIONAL 40 runners line-up.

  1. TIGER ROLL 11-10 Davy Rusell
  2. BRISTOL DE MAI 11-8 Daryl Jacob
  3. ASO 11-2 Charlie Deutsch
  4. ELEGANT ESCAPE 11-2 Jonjo O’Neill Jnr
  5. ANIBALE FLY 11-2 Barry Geraghty
  6. TOP VILLE BEN 11-2 Tom Dowson
  7. BEWARE THE BEAR 11-0 Jerry McGrath
  8. PEREGRINE RUN 10-13 Kevin Sexton
  9. JETT 10-13 Sam Waley-Cohen
  10. ALPHA DES OBEAUX 10-13 Richard Johnson
  11. TOTAL RECALL 10-13 Paul Townend
  12. THE STORYTELLER 10-12 Keith Donoghue
  13. MAGIC OF LIGHT 10-12 Robbie Power
  14. TALKISCHEAP 10-11 Tommy Cannon
  15. YALA ENKI 10-11 Bryony Frost
  16. BALLYOPTIC 10-11 Sam Twiston-Davies
  17. BURROWS SAINT 10-10 Rachael Blackmore
  18. DEFINITELY RED 10-10 Brian Hughes
  19. SUB LIEUTENANT 10-9 JJ Slevin
  20. OK CORRAL 10-9 Derek O’Connor
  21. TOUT EST PERMIS 10-9 Shaun Flanagan
  22. VINTAGE CLOUDS 10-8 Danny Cook
  23. CRIEVEHILL 10-8 Tom Bellamy
  24. LAKE VIEW LAD 10-8 Henry Brooke
  25. JURY DUTY 10-8 Mark Enright
  26. PLEASANT COMPANY 10-7 David Mullins
  27. ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS 10-6 Danny Mullins
  28. SHATTERED LOVE 10-6 Lisa O’Neill
  29. ANY SECOND NOW 10-6 Mark Walsh
  30. POTTERS CORNER 10-6 Jack Tudor
  31. DOUNIKOS 10-5 Luke Dempsey
  32. KILDISART 10-5 Nico De Boinville
  33. DEATH DUTY 10-5 Gavin Brouder
  34. RAMSES DE TEILLE 10-5 Tom Scudamore
  35. VALTOR 10-4 James Bowen
  36. SANT XAVIER 10-4 David Maxwell
  37. WARRIORS TALE 10-4 Harry Cobden
  38. DOUBLE SHUFFLE 10-4 Jonathan Burke
  39. KIMBERLITE CANDY 10-4 Richie McLernon
  40. WALK IN THE MILL 10-4 James Best

