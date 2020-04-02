A RIGHT ‘RUM’ DO!





Virtual Grand National fun tips:

Definitely Red Alpha Des Obeaux Potters Corner Tiger Roll Kimberlite Candy

By Andrew Atkinson

The Virtual Grand National 40 runners and riders have been announced for Saturday, April 4 in the wake of the Randox Health £1m NH showcase race being cancelled, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With two-times winner Tiger Roll lumping 11st 10lb top weight, with jockey Davy Russell in the virtual saddle, will the Gordon Elliott trained horse complete a consecutive trio of victories?

Top Ville Ben, trained by Philip Kirby, under Tommy Dowson, will see both horse and jockey tuning into ITV 5.00pm (UK).

“They better not unseat me!,” quipped Dowson, unseated just once, approaching 200 rides.

Definitely Red could prove worthy of a virtual each-way flutter – having been heavily backed in the real world of horseracing. Will virtual be on form?

Champion NH jockey Richard Johnson is also worth a virtual each-way punt, up on Alpha Des Obeaux.

Other ‘fun virtual each-way punts’ are Potters Corner and Kimberlite Candy.

There will also be a Virtual race of Champions, featuring dual winners RED RUM and Tiger Roll, amongst NH legends.

The ‘Rummy’ head-to-head race against ‘Tiger’, is the one everyone wants to see, moreso than the 2020 Virtual Grand National 40 runners line-up.

The virtual Champion race selection is Red Rum.

All bets placed at leading Bookies will see revenue donated profits going to charity in supporting the NHS.

The Virtual Grand National, using CGI technology and algorithms. BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “The virtual Grand National will be the closest we can get to creating one of those moments when we can all come together in celebration.

“Not just for the world’s greatest sporting events, but for the NHS heroes working on the front line to keep us all safe.

“I am delighted that our members are to support the national effort to combat Covid-19 by contributing all of their race profits to NHS Charities Together. The big winner will be our NHS.”

It has been agreed with NHS Charities Together that stakes will be limited to £10, per horse, per customer. Or £10 each-way, per horse. The Tote will provide a Pool on the race and donate profits to charity.

VIRTUAL GRAND NATIONAL 40 runners line-up.

TIGER ROLL 11-10 Davy Rusell BRISTOL DE MAI 11-8 Daryl Jacob ASO 11-2 Charlie Deutsch ELEGANT ESCAPE 11-2 Jonjo O’Neill Jnr ANIBALE FLY 11-2 Barry Geraghty TOP VILLE BEN 11-2 Tom Dowson BEWARE THE BEAR 11-0 Jerry McGrath PEREGRINE RUN 10-13 Kevin Sexton JETT 10-13 Sam Waley-Cohen ALPHA DES OBEAUX 10-13 Richard Johnson TOTAL RECALL 10-13 Paul Townend THE STORYTELLER 10-12 Keith Donoghue MAGIC OF LIGHT 10-12 Robbie Power TALKISCHEAP 10-11 Tommy Cannon YALA ENKI 10-11 Bryony Frost BALLYOPTIC 10-11 Sam Twiston-Davies BURROWS SAINT 10-10 Rachael Blackmore DEFINITELY RED 10-10 Brian Hughes SUB LIEUTENANT 10-9 JJ Slevin OK CORRAL 10-9 Derek O’Connor TOUT EST PERMIS 10-9 Shaun Flanagan VINTAGE CLOUDS 10-8 Danny Cook CRIEVEHILL 10-8 Tom Bellamy LAKE VIEW LAD 10-8 Henry Brooke JURY DUTY 10-8 Mark Enright PLEASANT COMPANY 10-7 David Mullins ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS 10-6 Danny Mullins SHATTERED LOVE 10-6 Lisa O’Neill ANY SECOND NOW 10-6 Mark Walsh POTTERS CORNER 10-6 Jack Tudor DOUNIKOS 10-5 Luke Dempsey KILDISART 10-5 Nico De Boinville DEATH DUTY 10-5 Gavin Brouder RAMSES DE TEILLE 10-5 Tom Scudamore VALTOR 10-4 James Bowen SANT XAVIER 10-4 David Maxwell WARRIORS TALE 10-4 Harry Cobden DOUBLE SHUFFLE 10-4 Jonathan Burke KIMBERLITE CANDY 10-4 Richie McLernon WALK IN THE MILL 10-4 James Best

