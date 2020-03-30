Whistle-stop for Erling the cowbell ringer!





THE FULL MONTE

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

Football crazy Erling Witzoe sent a goodbye message to the players, staff and supporters of CD Montesinos – after flying out of Spain – to return to his homeland in Scandinavia.

“I look forward to seeing them all next season,” Erling, who lives in Svanesund, told me, prior to boarding a flight home.

“All being well I plan to return to Spain later in the year,” said Erling, born in Kristiansund Nord, More Og Romsdal.

Erling, 67, a match sponsor of Valencia Regional football team CD Montesinos, is known by his trademark cowbells and whistle on matchdays.

“I ring my cowbells every Monte goal – next season they will be even louder – along with blowing my whistle!,” quipped Erling.

CD Montesinos were at the top of the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14, at the time the Valencia Football Association cancelled all fixtures, due to the coronavirus lockdown, under government instructions.

“Take care everyone – and be safe. All the best and I look forward to seeing you next season,” said Erling, who resides part-time in Los Montesinos, Alicante.