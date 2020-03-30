POLICIA FINE MOTORHOME OWNERS FOR IGNORING LOCKDOWN





Drivers breaking Government movement laws

By Andrew Atkinson

THE Policia have fined owners of Motorhomes who are breaking the Government movement imposed laws, in place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Police have fined dozens of law-breaking motorists, parked along coasts, having used drones to find illegally parked Motorhomes.

Many unsuspecting Motorhome owners, deemed to be on holiday – breaking goverment quarantine laws – were shocked to see police waiting for them, upon arrival at many destinations across the Valencia region.

The Motorhome owners face following the respective advice of their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to return to their home countries.

They are allowed to pass closed borders – with the relevant documents issued by Embassies.

A Policia helicopter was reportedly seen flying over Camposol, in the wake of the clampdown on Motorhome owners.

The annual arrival of Motorhomes has been debated for many years, illegally parked in many areas.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic dozens of campsites have been closed across Spain.