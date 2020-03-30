



By Andrew Atkinson

In a shock announcement due to the ‘unprecedented travel restrictions’ put in place by Governments easyJet has fully grounded its entire fleet.

In a statement on March 30, easyJet said: “As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, easyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft.”

easyJet are helping to repatriate customers, having operated more than 650 rescue flights to date, returning home more than 45,000 customers.

“The last of these rescue flights were operated on March 29. We will continue to work with government bodies, to operate additional rescue flights as requested.”

“We will continuously evaluate the situation based on regulations and demand, and will update the market when we have a view.”