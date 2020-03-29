



Liverpool FC’s theme tune You’ll Never Walk Alone brings tears to boss Jurgen Klopp as anthem sung by health workers

Quote: ‘When they started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone I started crying immediately’ – Jurgen Klopp

By Andrew Atkinson

Liverpool FC’s theme tune You’ll Never Walk Alone brought tears to Anfield manager Jurgen Klopp, following the anthem sung by health workers in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

One of football’s most charismatic characters Klopp, 52, revealed the video on the club website in an interview from home.

Health workers and staff, along with emergency services, have been applauded worldwide in acknowledging their work undertaken in the COVID-19 crisis.

In his message, Stuttgart, German born Klopp said:

“A lot of people are out there working still, the health services – it’s incredible these people are doing their jobs to make sure that we can stay at home.

“It’s extraordinary, it’s great. I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone I started crying immediately.

“It’s unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit.

“They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff.

“But it’s their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn’t admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn’t.”