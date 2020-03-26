Emergency Services gather at Torrevieja Hospital to salute Health Workers





By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Hospital has been the scene all week of the emergency services gathering in a group of praise for those on the frontline during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. *see video.

Federico Alarcon Councillor for Security and Emergencies of the Torrevieja City Council, said that following the Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, declaring the State of Alarm caused by COVID-19, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police of Torrevieja have placed 900 sanctions against local citizens for bypassing restrictions – and ignoring the requirements – imposed by the Royal Decree, approved by the Government of Spain.

March 26 is day 12 since the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the country was in lockdown with the coronavirus situation. The latest figures show that 56,000 have been infected and there are 4,089 deaths from Covid-19.

